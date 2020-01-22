McINTOSH, Keith:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep, on January 19, 2020, after a short illness, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann, loved father of Vicki and Peter Croft, and Stuart and Liz. Loved grandad to his grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of David (Auckland), and the late Joyce Julian, Enid Brooks, Ian, Colin, Roy, Norman, and Gordon. Messages to the McIntosh family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Keith's request, a private family funeral will be held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 22, 2020