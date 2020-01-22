Keith MCINTOSH

Guest Book
  • "McINTOSH, Keith: Dearly loved brother of David (Auckland),..."
    - Keith MCINTOSH
    Published in: The Press
  • "McINTOSH, Keith: Dearly loved and treasured partner of..."
    - Keith MCINTOSH
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

McINTOSH, Keith:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep, on January 19, 2020, after a short illness, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann, loved father of Vicki and Peter Croft, and Stuart and Liz. Loved grandad to his grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of David (Auckland), and the late Joyce Julian, Enid Brooks, Ian, Colin, Roy, Norman, and Gordon. Messages to the McIntosh family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Keith's request, a private family funeral will be held.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.