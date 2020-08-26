MANSON,
Keith Adair (Noddy):
Of Southbridge. On August 22, 2020, in his 89th year, at Christchurch Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Edna (Eddie), most dearly loved and cherished Dad of Wendy and her fiancée Andrew, loved father of the late Allan and the late Shirley, loved by his many relatives and friends. Deeply missed.
"He makes me to lie down in green pastures, He leads me beside the still waters, He restores my soul" – Psalm 23.
Messages to the Manson family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In accordance with Keith's wishes a private cremation has been held. A small ceremony to inter Keith's ashes followed by an afternoon tea to celebrate his life will be advised to close family and friends at a later date.
Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2020