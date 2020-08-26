Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Keith Adair (Noddy):

Of Southbridge. On August 22, 2020, in his 89th year, at Christchurch Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Edna (Eddie), most dearly loved and cherished Dad of Wendy and her fiancée Andrew, loved father of the late Allan and the late Shirley, loved by his many relatives and friends. Deeply missed.

"He makes me to lie down in green pastures, He leads me beside the still waters, He restores my soul" – Psalm 23.

Messages to the Manson family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In accordance with Keith's wishes a private cremation has been held. A small ceremony to inter Keith's ashes followed by an afternoon tea to celebrate his life will be advised to close family and friends at a later date.







MANSON,Keith Adair (Noddy):Of Southbridge. On August 22, 2020, in his 89th year, at Christchurch Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Edna (Eddie), most dearly loved and cherished Dad of Wendy and her fiancée Andrew, loved father of the late Allan and the late Shirley, loved by his many relatives and friends. Deeply missed."He makes me to lie down in green pastures, He leads me beside the still waters, He restores my soul" – Psalm 23.Messages to the Manson family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In accordance with Keith's wishes a private cremation has been held. A small ceremony to inter Keith's ashes followed by an afternoon tea to celebrate his life will be advised to close family and friends at a later date. Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers