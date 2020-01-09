LIDDICOAT, Keith Steven:
On December 25, 2019, in a crash on the Nullarbor Plain, Australia.
Our intrepid traveller
taken far too soon.
Much loved son of Jenny and the late Ian (Christchurch), beloved brother and brother-in-law of Jeffrey and Teri (Christchurch), Laurie and Maria (late) and Victor (Brisbane), Joy and Jo (Dunedin), Anne, Linda (Christchurch), and Richard and Kathy (Nelson). Cherished uncle, cousin, friend and colleague; fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A family memorial to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Spencer Street Hall, Addington, on January 14, from 1.00pm to 3.00pm. Messages for the family can be sent to [email protected]
"It's better to burn out
than it is to rust"
Keith is gone,
but he's not forgotten.
Published in The Press on Jan. 9, 2020