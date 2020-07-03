IVEY, Keith Pearce:
(Reg. No. 4215216, RNZAF) On June 30, 2020, passed away peacefully with family by his side, at Summerset on Cavendish, aged 96 years. Loving husband of the late Joan, dearly loved Dad of Glenys, and Wayne, and father-in-law of the late Ian Whitelaw, treasured grandad of Kirsty and Scott Fletcher, Jason and Rachel Whitelaw, and great-grandad of Mack, loved brother of the late James (Jim), a much loved uncle of Barbara and Peter Thomson, and great-uncle of Larna and Andrew Charles, Mason, and Jackson. Special thanks to the Nurse Maude Association whose support enabled Keith to live independently until June, also to the nursing staff of Straven Medical and Mayfair and Summerset on Cavendish Rest Homes for their wonderful care of Keith. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Keith Ivey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Keith's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, July 6 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press from July 3 to July 4, 2020