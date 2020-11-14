Keith HOLLAND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith HOLLAND.
Service Information
Patersons Funeral Services
530 East Street
Ashburton, Canterbury
033088474
Death Notice

HOLLAND, Keith Phillip:
Of Ashburton. Passed suddenly at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in his 73rd year. Dearly loved husband of Diana (deceased), loved step-father and father-in-law of Alistair and Kyla (Dunedin), Hamish and Maria (Sydney), Jeremy and Kate (Melbourne). Loved and adored Pop of Lucy and Willem, Oliver and Tilly, Olivia, Tom, Maddie and Charlie. Messages to 5 Tui Street, Saint Leonards, Dunedin 9022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left to the Ashburton Branch of the Cancer Society of NZ. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Wednesday, November 18, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Seafield Lawn Cemetery, Seafield Road.

logo
Published in The Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.