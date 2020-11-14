HOLLAND, Keith Phillip:
Of Ashburton. Passed suddenly at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in his 73rd year. Dearly loved husband of Diana (deceased), loved step-father and father-in-law of Alistair and Kyla (Dunedin), Hamish and Maria (Sydney), Jeremy and Kate (Melbourne). Loved and adored Pop of Lucy and Willem, Oliver and Tilly, Olivia, Tom, Maddie and Charlie. Messages to 5 Tui Street, Saint Leonards, Dunedin 9022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left to the Ashburton Branch of the Cancer Society of NZ. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Wednesday, November 18, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Seafield Lawn Cemetery, Seafield Road.
Published in The Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020