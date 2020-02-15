GUTHRIE, Keith Richard:
Promoted to Glory, on February 12, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 69 years. Beloved brother of Pam, and brother-in-law of John. Cherished son of the late Jim and Mary Guthrie, and a loved nephew and cousin. Respected friend and colleague of staff and customers of Cycle Trading Company, and he will be much missed at the Mt. Pleasant Bridge Club. Messages to the Guthrie family, c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army Just Brass programme or to Nurse Maude, would be appreciated and can be placed in the provided boxes at the service. The funeral service for Keith will be held in the Christchurch City Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, corner Colombo and Salisbury Streets on Thursday, February 20 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020