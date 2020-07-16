Keith GROUT

Guest Book
  • "Was so sad to hear about your passing , we had so many..."
    - Annie Holden
  • "I'm Lynette and Graemes' daughter Kate. Keith boarded with..."
    - Kate Souter
  • "Sad to hear about Keith, he was a lovely soul, and now at..."
    - Yvonne King
  • "so sad will miss having a chat and making keiths coffee at..."
  • "So sad to hear of Keiths passing. He was like an Uncle to..."
    - Graeme&Lynette Souter
Death Notice

GROUT, Keith Stephen:
Born Lyttelton Maternity Hospital 22.04.56. Gone is my big brother with a grumpy gruffness that hid a heart of gold. Your personality was unique Keith you teased and you joked and left some aghast. But for those that looked beyond that, there was such a kind and loving man, my big bro, we had some very happy times and I will always remember and love you. Be at peace on the otherside and Curtis will show you the ropes, I'll see you there in a while. Love always, your little blister with the Toymotor, (Julie). Many thanks to St John Ambulance.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2020
