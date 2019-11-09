GRAY, Keith Templeton:
Peacefully in the loving care of family and Strathallan Lifecare staff, on November 7, 2019. Cherished husband of the late Jan, adored Dad and father-in-law of Bruce and Grace, Jacqui and Graham, Adrian and Vicki, and the late Ross. Treasured granddad of Kristie (dec), Laura, Matthew, and Daniel. Eldest son of the late Temp and Nellie Gray.
'Gone Fishing'
A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to 255a Otipua Rd, West End, Timaru 7910.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019