GRAINGER, Keith Malcolm:
Suddenly, at home, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jan, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Malcolm, Karen and Shaun Stockman, Bryan and Marion, Stewart and Deborah, Tracey and Jock Houston, and the late Roy. A loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Messages to the Grainger family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Keith's request a Family Service has taken place.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019