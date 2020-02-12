GALLAGHER, Keith Joseph:
15.7.1947 - 8.2.2020
A loving, kind and generous husband and Dad to Anne and Rachel. A special man who chose us as a 'package deal'. Treasured forever.Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard but always near,
Still loved, still missed but very dear.
It was an absolute privilege and honour to have been part of your life. In lieu of flowers donations to NZ Salmon Anglers Association would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to the Gallagher family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, February 14, at 1.30pm. Casual dress, high-vis and work boots welcome. There will be an opportunity to share stories about Keith at the service.
Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020