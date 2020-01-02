BROWN, Keith G: OStJ
(Reg. No. 814657 RNZAF)
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on December 31, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Barbara; loved father and father-in-law of Ashleigh and Daryl, Christine and the late Tony, Murray and Jacqui; loved grandfather of James, and Amy; Keoghan, Courtney and Blake; and great-grandad of Lilly, and Rosie.
Now at rest
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Keith Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Keith's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, January 7, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 2, 2020