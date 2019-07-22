BARCLAY, Keith Murray:
Passed away peacefully after a hard battle surrounded by family on Saturday, July 20, 2019; aged 71 years. Much loved partner of Sherryn Bryan. Husband of the late Sheryl (nee Wallace). Son of George (dec) and Gladys (dec). Brother and brother-in-law of George and Alice (dec), Ross and Jeanne, Ian and Phyllis, and Stuart and Diann. Father and father-in-law of Linda and Tom Hobbs, and Philip and Helen. Grandad of Oliver, Sam, Daniel, and Emma. Uncle to all his nephew and nieces. Service to be held on Friday, July 26, at 1.00pm, at Whitestone Funerals, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru. In lieu of flowers donations to the Oamaru Hospice. Messages to 13 Lark Street, Oamaru.
Published in The Press from July 22 to July 23, 2019