HUBBALL, Keira Taylor:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by love. An adored and cherished daughter of Victoria and James, a much loved grand and great granddaughter, and an extra special cousin and niece.
"Keira you will be
forever in our hearts"
Messages to 90 Ottawa Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. A Memorial Service and celebration of Keira's life will be held at the Merrin Street Primary School, 41 Merrin Street, Avonhead tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, at 2pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019