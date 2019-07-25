Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaye JOHNSON. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Dennison):

Passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019, in Blenheim. Loved daughter of the late Beth and Eric Dennison (Reefton), dearly loved Mum of Debbie (Reefton), Alana and Chris (Ruawai) and Steve (Nelson), cherished Nanny of Holly and Jayden Sandoe (Blenheim), Ashana Johnson-Te Huia (Nelson) and Geneva Johnson-Te Huia (Reefton). Sister of Jim Barkle and the late Shirley, Carole and George Murcott, Bill Cutbush, the late Barbara and Billy Holley, Mervya and Clyde Phillips, Ilaise and Loma, and a much loved aunt and friend of many. Messages to 77 Dick St, Reefton 7830. At Kaye's request, a private service has been held. Interment of Kaye's ashes will be held in Reefton at a date to be advised.







