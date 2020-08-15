CLARK, Kaye:
A thank you from Kaye's family.
Perhaps you sent a lovely card
Or sat quietly in a chair,
Perhaps you sent those beautiful flowers
That we saw sitting there.
Perhaps you spoke the kindest words
As any friend could say,
Perhaps you were not there at all
Just thought of us that day.
Whatever you did to console our hearts,
We thank you so much.
A special thank you to the Baptist Church for their beautiful service and comforting words of support, and to the staff at Holmwood Retirement Home for making Kaye part of your family. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020