Acknowledgment

CLARK, Kaye:

A thank you from Kaye's family.

Perhaps you sent a lovely card

Or sat quietly in a chair,

Perhaps you sent those beautiful flowers

That we saw sitting there.

Perhaps you spoke the kindest words

As any friend could say,

Perhaps you were not there at all

Just thought of us that day.

Whatever you did to console our hearts,

We thank you so much.

A special thank you to the Baptist Church for their beautiful service and comforting words of support, and to the staff at Holmwood Retirement Home for making Kaye part of your family. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers