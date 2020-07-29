CLARK,
Kaye Robyn (nee Brooker):
Peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Holmwood Resthome, Rangiora. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Brendon and Jodie, and Leanne and Owen Miller. Special grandma of Taylor, Shannyn, and Brooke. Loved friend, sister and sister-in-law of Carol and Harry Waghorn. Loved Aunty of Matt, and Andy. The family wish to thank the staff at Holmwood for their loving care and support of Kaye.
"Always in our Hearts"
A Celebration of Kaye's life will be held at the Rangiora Baptist Church, 111 East Belt, Rangiora on Friday, July 31, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Clark family C/- P O Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020