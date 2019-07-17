ANDERSON,
Kayde Logan (Special K):
On July 14, 2019, tragically passed away as the result of an accident, aged 9 years. Will be forever loved by his parents Damian and Carrie, and his brothers Jordan, and Flynn. Much loved by all his family and everyone who met him. Special thanks to Darryn Foster and family and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter staff. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kayde Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545 or sent to [email protected] The Funeral Service for Kayde will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Saturday, July 20, at 10.30am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 17, 2019