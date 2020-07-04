ROUSE, Kay:
It is with sadness that Kay's family wish to advise her many friends of her passing at home last weekend. Beloved wife of the late Bill, Mum and Grandma to Jenny, Adrienne, James, Claire and Nic. At Kay's request a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, Mum would love that you make a donation to your favorite animal charity.
If I should go before the rest of you,
Break not a flower nor inscribe a stone.
Nor when I'm gone speak in a Sunday voice,
But be the usual selves that I have known.
Weep if you must, parting is hell,
But life goes on, so sing as well.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020