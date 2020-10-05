MOODY, Kay Margaret:
Passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved and treasured mum to Megan and mother-in-law to Mike, adored grandma (gram) to Quinn and Briar. Loved daughter of the late Jack Ritchie and Joyce McHardy; Loved sister of Elaine Gauld (Melbourne), and the late Gary Ritchie. A dear cousin, aunty and friend to many. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at Melton Estate, Weedons Ross Road, West Melton, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11.00am. Messages to the Moody family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2020