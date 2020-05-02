KIESANOWSKI, Kay Hilda:
12.06.1940 to 28.04.2020
Heres a note just to say our darling Kay has passed away. Treasured partner of Bob. Beloved mother, nana and great-nana of Donna and Graeme, Angela and Richard, Grant and Leisl, Trevor and Kath, Ginnette and Daniel, Brittany and Ronald, Morgan and Nathan, Harrison, Isabella and Emilia, Grace, Brydie and Braxton, Nate and Aila and the late Georgia. Cherished sister of Lola, Lyn and Clare.
Though our hearts are feeling empty, we will keep her in our memory,
Forever loved.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020