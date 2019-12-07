Kay DAWSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay DAWSON.
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Caversham Baptist
Death Notice

DAWSON, Kay Maree:
Age 65, passed away at 2.20am on December 6, 2019, in Dunedin. Kay was born the daughter of Ngaire and Richard Dowland. Kay is survived by children Anna, Cole, Jesse, Kyra and sons-in-law Tui and Neil. She was the best Gam to Georgia, Kyra and Api. Kay leaves behind one brother, five sisters and lots of nephews and nieces. The funeral service will be held at Caversham Baptist on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1.00pm, South Road, Caversham, Dunedin.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.