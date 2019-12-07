DAWSON, Kay Maree:
Age 65, passed away at 2.20am on December 6, 2019, in Dunedin. Kay was born the daughter of Ngaire and Richard Dowland. Kay is survived by children Anna, Cole, Jesse, Kyra and sons-in-law Tui and Neil. She was the best Gam to Georgia, Kyra and Api. Kay leaves behind one brother, five sisters and lots of nephews and nieces. The funeral service will be held at Caversham Baptist on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1.00pm, South Road, Caversham, Dunedin.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019