Katy MARRIOTT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katy MARRIOTT.
Service Information
Integrity Cremations
34 Allen Street
CBD,Christchurch , Canterbury
8011
(080)-000-0121
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Grace Vineyard Church
150 Ferry Road
Christchurch
Death Notice

MARRIOTT,
Katy (nee Sealy):
Passed away peacefully at home amongst family and friends on December 16, 2019. Much loved wife of Andrew and loving mum of Stephen, Peter, and Hannah. Special daughter of the late John and Lorraine.
She finished the race,
kept the faith
and claimed the prize.
Safe in the arms of Jesus forevermore.
A service celebrating Katy's life will be held at Grace Vineyard Church, 150 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, December 19, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to support the wonderful service provided by Nurse Maude Hospice would be gratefully accepted.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.