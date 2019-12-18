MARRIOTT,
Katy (nee Sealy):
Passed away peacefully at home amongst family and friends on December 16, 2019. Much loved wife of Andrew and loving mum of Stephen, Peter, and Hannah. Special daughter of the late John and Lorraine.
She finished the race,
kept the faith
and claimed the prize.
Safe in the arms of Jesus forevermore.
A service celebrating Katy's life will be held at Grace Vineyard Church, 150 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, December 19, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to support the wonderful service provided by Nurse Maude Hospice would be gratefully accepted.
Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019