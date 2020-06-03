CONNELL,
Katrine (nee Hyland):
On May 29, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Pat, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Carol, Tricia, Paul and Alison, Mark and Maureen, Deb and Greg, Nick, Rich and Paula, John and Dallas, and Jen. Loved grandma of Claire, and David; Tim, Rich, and Sarah; Michael, Brenton, Laura, and Brooke; Pat, Bex, Pip, and Rob; Hannah, Liam, and Meghan; William, and Annabel; Xavier, Cate, Lily, and Noah, and her 8 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 18 at Christchurch Hospital, and Ward C1 at Burwood Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The family of the late Katrine Connell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be made directly to: www.stjohn.org.nz/support-us/donate. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Press on June 3, 2020