Katrina BELL

Guest Book
  • "Thoughts are with you at this very difficult time."
    - Liz Barratt
  • "Dear Alan, Joy, Nicola, Gill, Scott and Garth Our heart..."
    - Allyson McDonald
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

BELL, Katrina Joy (Kate):
Tragically in Melbourne, Australia, aged 31 years. Treasured daughter of Alan and Joy Bell, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Nicola and Matt Sutherland, doting auntie of Luna, and dearly loved granddaughter, niece and cousin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kate Bell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A service to celebrate Kate's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, October 27 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations to Victim Support NZ in memory of Kate would be appreciated, and may be made at the service.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.