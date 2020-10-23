BELL, Katrina Joy (Kate):
Tragically in Melbourne, Australia, aged 31 years. Treasured daughter of Alan and Joy Bell, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Nicola and Matt Sutherland, doting auntie of Luna, and dearly loved granddaughter, niece and cousin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kate Bell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A service to celebrate Kate's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, October 27 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations to Victim Support NZ in memory of Kate would be appreciated, and may be made at the service.
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2020