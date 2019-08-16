SUMM, Kathryn Elizabeth

(nee McClelland):

Kathy died peacefully at home on August 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, her husband Brian, their children Kelly, Michelle and Sean, and son-in-law James. Cherished daughter of Elizabeth and the late Ross McClelland. Loved sister of Ian, Graeme and Peter, and sisters-in-law of Sue and Teri. Dearly remembered and loved by her family in the United States, her extended Reese family, and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Saturday, August 24, at 1.00pm. Kathy wished for all attending to wear bright colours in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations towards the charities that Kathy supported. These can be made at the service or by bank deposit to - ASB - 12-3153-0059234-00.



