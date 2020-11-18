STOCKS,
Kathryn Faith Marie:
Passed away at home in Brisbane peacefully at 11.42am on Thursday, November 12, 2020, aged 57 after a battle with cancer. Loved mother of Jackson Stocks and friend of Don. Cherished daughter of Anita-Moynihan-Stocks and the late Ray Stocks. Loved sister of John and Gerard Stocks and Genevieve Radley. Loved aunt of Christian Stocks and Charlotte Radley. Many thanks to Kathryn's aunt, cousins and friends for their expressions of sympathy. The funeral service for Kathryn will be held at the George Hartnett Metropolitan Funerals Chapel, at Holland Park, Brisbane, on Thursday, November 19 at 1.00pm followed by cremation. Messages to the Stocks family, 139 Innes Road, Christchurch 8052.
Published in The Press on Nov. 18, 2020