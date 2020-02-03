JONES,
Kathryn Grace (Kathy):
On January 31, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice; in her 62nd year. Dearly loved mother of Alicia and Toby, Estella and Keith, Isabella and Kent, Rory and Tal and a loved grandma of Eva, and Owen. Daughter of the late Tom and Grace Dodd (Oamaru). Messages to the Jones/Dodd Families, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Service for Kathy will be held in the Opawa Community Church, Cnr Opawa and Aynsley Terrace, Opawa, on Wednesday, February 5 at 1.30pm, and afterward private.
Published in The Press on Feb. 3, 2020