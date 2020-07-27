Kathleen WILLIAMS

  • "Ross sorry to hear if Kaths passing she will be sadly missed"
    - Joise Cowman
  • "Thinking of you Ross so sad to read of the loss of your..."
    - Merril Kroupa
  • "Really sad to hear of Kaths passing Always enjoyed seeing..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Kaths passing. I have many happy..."
    - Helen Clark
  • "With many happy memories of Kath when she raced around..."
WILLIAMS, Kathleen May:
Kath slipped away peacefully, after a long battle, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Ernest Rutherford. Much loved wife of Ross (for 65+ years), precious aunt of Fred, Denis and Lance Gear, Denise Cox, Terry Potter and Janet Hardcastle. Loved sister-in-law of Scott and Pam Williams. To honour Kath's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages c/- 44 Bronte Street, Nelson 7010.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2020
