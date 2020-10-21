WEIR, Kathleen Mary
(Cassie) (nee Kearney):
Formerly of 4 Bute Street, Ranfurly, and Eweburn Station - Peacefully on October 19, 2020, at Maniototo Hospital, Ranfurly; aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Digger, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Jim (Rangiora), David, Maree and David Jopp, Stuart and Tracey, and Andrew and Fiona. Loved Grandma of her thirteen grandchildren and Great-Grandma of her nine great-grandchildren.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ranfurly, at 1.30pm, on Tuesday, October 27, the funeral then leaving for the Ranfurly Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the Church on Monday, October 26, at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Ranfurly would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. Messages to 46 Caulfeild Street, Ranfurly 9332.
Published in The Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020