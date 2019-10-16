Kathleen SMITH

SMITH, Kathleen Mary
(nee McIntosh):
Passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019, with loving family by her side. Much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, and friend. Many thanks to those who cared for Kathleen in her latter years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kathleen Smith c/- PO Box 39127, Burnside, Christchurch 8545. The service to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held in the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickery's Road, Wigram, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.

Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019
