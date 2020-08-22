Kathleen SECORD

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

SECORD, Kathleen Gladys:
It is with great sadness that we wish to announce the passing of our wee mudda, Kate, in the care of Elms Court Care on August 16, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie (Snow), much loved mother of Lynda and Raylene, mother-in-law of Colin Dunn and the late Graham Cathcart. Dearly loved nana Kath of her grand and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at Christchurch Hospital, Burwood Hospital, North Canterbury Rehab Centre, and most recently Elms Court Lifecare, for all their love and care of Kathleen. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Kathleen Secord, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Kathleen's request, a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020
