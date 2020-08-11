Kathleen ROBERTS

Died on Friday, August 7, 2020. Loved wife of the late Billy Roberts. Loved mother of Trevor, Jenny and Andy (Exeter, UK). Loved Grandmother of Maggie (UK). Cherished family friend of Bill and the late Jan Nicholson (Chch), and David, Julie and Tarwyn Nicholson, and Jonn Nicholson. Grateful thanks to the caring staff at Kaikoura Hospital. A private eco burial has been held at Kathie's request. Messages of sympathy can be sent c/- Roberts Family, 59 Muir Ave, Halswell, Christchurch.

Published in The Press on Aug. 11, 2020
