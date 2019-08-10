ROBERTS,

Kathleen Elizabeth

(nee Beatty):

Born Ashburton, lived in Christchurch until 2011. Mum sadly passed August 5, 2019; 95 years young. Peacefully surrounded by love. A rich tapestry of life, inspiring so many through her wonderful spirit, positive attitude and warm personality. Always devoted to family, loving and loyal. Daughter of Maggie and Bill, wife of Peter, mother to Janine and Diane, nana to James, Sam and David. Loyal and true to all who knew her. A great friend to many. A wonderful singer and pianist, music filled our home. A beautiful lady who could hit the dance floor with Dad, tow the caravan, whip up a batch of scones. Always a great mother who made life better. I am so lucky Kath was my Mum and my friend. So many happy memories shared both in NZ and Australia. A priviledge and honor to provide her care as her needs increased. Grateful thanks to our Fab Five carers in Nelson for their kindness and help. Special thanks to those who supported our lives in Christchurch and Nelson. Private cremation and ceremony. Rest in Peace Mum, you remain cherished in the hearts of many forever. Your values, passion for life, kindness, courage, love and caring has touched us all. You will be greatly missed. Messages to Di PO Box 871 Nelson.



