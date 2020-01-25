Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 p.m. in the garden of her home 17 Geflkins Road Southbrook, Rangiora View Map Death Notice



Professor Kathleen Anne:

Sadly and with a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Kathleen at her home surrounded by loving family on Friday, January 24, 2020. Dearly loved partner of Linda, Cherished daughter of Audrey and the late, David Quinlivan, treasured sister of Hamish and Duncan. Beloved stepmother of Luke and Jamie, adored nanny K of Jet, Louis, Rosie and Jamila. Auntie to Liam, Megan, Daniel, Hugh, Fraser, Andrew and Claire, and great-aunt to Brooklyn, Harley, Maddoxx, Kendrixx, Levi, Kahu, Khan and Maia. As Kathleen wished, a private family ceremony will be held in her home, followed by a memorial service Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2.00pm in the garden of her home, 17 Geflkins Road, Southbrook, Rangiora. In lieu of bought flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, as would flowers from your gardens for the memorial service.

May her kind heart and

keen mind live on forever.







QUINLIVAN,Professor Kathleen Anne:Sadly and with a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Kathleen at her home surrounded by loving family on Friday, January 24, 2020. Dearly loved partner of Linda, Cherished daughter of Audrey and the late, David Quinlivan, treasured sister of Hamish and Duncan. Beloved stepmother of Luke and Jamie, adored nanny K of Jet, Louis, Rosie and Jamila. Auntie to Liam, Megan, Daniel, Hugh, Fraser, Andrew and Claire, and great-aunt to Brooklyn, Harley, Maddoxx, Kendrixx, Levi, Kahu, Khan and Maia. As Kathleen wished, a private family ceremony will be held in her home, followed by a memorial service Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2.00pm in the garden of her home, 17 Geflkins Road, Southbrook, Rangiora. In lieu of bought flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, as would flowers from your gardens for the memorial service.May her kind heart andkeen mind live on forever. Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers