PULLAN, Kathleen Elsie:
(of Taumutu). On Thursday, October 15, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Rex, dearly much loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Sarah, and Lynda and Kerry Millar, treasured nana and great-nana. Special thanks to the staff of DG and BG at Burwood Hospital for their care of mum. Messages to the Pullan family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Kath's request a private cremation will take place.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020