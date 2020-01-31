McNAMARA DAVIES,
Kathleen Margaret:
On January 30, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Neil. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Julianne, Felicity and Pat, Maureen (Maude), Stephanie and Carl, Anthony and Janene, Christopher, Brendan, Judith and Raj, and Jane, Christine, and Angela. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages to the Davies family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to Dr Paul Peterson for his care of Kathleen over many years. A Funeral Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at St Gregorys Catholic Church, 28 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Wednesday, February 5, at 1.00pm, followed by private Cremation. Rosary at the Church on Tuesday, February 4 at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020