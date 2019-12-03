McAULEY,
Kathleen Ellen Theresa
(nee McBride):
Peacefully in Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hughie, loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Reuben Peina, Patricia and the late Sam Seaman, Graeme (Horace) and Kath, Patrick and the late Erin, Maureen and Ross Miller, and treasured Nana Kath of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of the McBride and McAuley Families, loved Aunty Kathy of all her nieces and nephews. R.I.P. Requiem Mass to be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Stuart Road, Ranfurly, on Thursday, December 5, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Ranfurly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maniototo Health Centre, can be left at the service. Messages to 81 Caulfeild Street, Ranfurly 9332, or email: [email protected]
