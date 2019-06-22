MANSON, Kathleen Beatrice
(nee Gilmore)
(formerly Blatchford):
Peacefully, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Nazareth House, surrounded by her loving family, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lloyd, and the late Cyril. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Tricia, Joan and the late Colin, and Barry and Karen. Loved and cherished grandmother of Simon and Erica, Jane and Glenn, Susie and Cameron, and Lisa. Loved and adored grandma Kath of Leah, Mason, Flynn, Hannah, Ellie, and Jake. Loved step mother and grandmother to the Manson families. Special thanks to the wonderful Sisters and staff at Nazareth House for their love and care of Kath. Messages may be addressed to the Manson family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In keeping with Kath's wishes, a private family service has been held.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019