LOCKEY,
Kathleen Marie (Marie):
Passed away peacefully at Windsor House on December 29, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Harry and Bridie Lockey (both deceased) of Westport. A loving cousin to Nova and Joan (Calif), and dear member of the extended Lockey and Doyle families. Marie was a greatly loved friend to many, including the Corcoran, George, Kortegast, and Nelson families. She was a respected teacher, valued colleague and friend following many years teaching in Christchurch schools.
R.I.P.
Messages may be addressed to the Lockey family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Social Services would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/kmlockey2912 A Funeral Mass for Marie will be Celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Rd, Mairehau, Christchurch, on Friday, January 3, at 1.30pm. An interment will be held at Waimari Cemetery thereafter.
Published in The Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020