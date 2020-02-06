JONES, Kathleen (Kathy):
On February 4, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 72 years. Much loved wife of Peter, adored mother and mother-in-law of Ben, Sam, Perrin, Renee, and Lucy, and much loved *Kaa* to Jack, Lily, Olivia, and Holly. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at ICU South for their care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kathleen Jones, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury Medical Research Foundation would be appreciated. A Private Service will be held as per Kathy's wishes.
Published in The Press on Feb. 6, 2020