HAINES,
Kathleen Joan (Woody):
Aged 90 years, peacefully passed away at Elmswood Hospital on September 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Malcolm (deceased), mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many, she will forever be cherished and honoured by her precious family – Penelope, Nigel, Matthew, Katia, Harrison, Ava and Oliver; Bruce, Gina, Ballantyne and Hunter; Robert, Lynda, Selina, Doug, Jackson, Samantha, Sam, Samantha, Rylee, Grace, Ellie and Brett; Belinda, Ben, Sophia, Blair and Nirvana; Tim, Juliet, Amy, David, Malerie, Mackenzie, Taylor, Chris and Samantha; Wendy, Wayne, Aspen, Holly, Brooklyn, Mila and Rosheen; Ken, Tracy, Violette, Zared, Savannah, Scarlett, Eli and Arthur; Stuart, Thaworn and Kanya and Liz, Craig, Georgia and Chloe. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Harewood Crematorium on Friday, September 6, at 2.30pm. Garden flowers only by Joan's request. Donations to the Canterbury St John's Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or online at bit.ly/kjhaines0209
Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2019