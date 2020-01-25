GUTHRIE,
Kathleen Anne (Kathy):
On January 23, 2020 at Hospice Marlborough surrounded by family. Aged 72 years. Much loved wife of Neville. Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Angela and Jonathan Crocker; Michelle and Iain Brookes; Shannon and Rachel and loved Nana of Cam and Nick; Cameron; Samuel and Lucas.
Forever in our hearts
Messages to 41 Inkerman Street, Renwick 7204 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at the Giesen Sports and Events Centre, 10 Uxbridge Street, Renwick on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020