GORDON, Kathleen Valerie

(Kathy, Kate):

Passed away in Christchurch Hospital on October 6, 2019. Aged 56 years. Loved daughter of the late Pat and Jim Gordon, cherished sister of Mary (Christchurch) and the late Brian (Greymouth), much loved mum of all her fur babies past and present. Loved niece of Val Newfield and great-niece of Billy MacDonald, loved cousin of Dorothy, Shane and Sophie McGeady and Robert Newfield (Greymouth). Godmother of Shane McGeady, Anna Robinson and Doreena Ah-Sam, and fairy godmother of AJ Macdonald and Mary-Rose Wilcock. Special friend of the MacDonald family, Tracey Winter, Kath Payne and family, friend of Pact clients and staff.

"Now finally at peace with God and her angels and beautiful fur babies and wee Bobby at the rainbow bridge R.l.P."

Messages c/- 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth. Donations to the SPCA and can be made at the service. Special thanks to T.A.C.T. and IPU for your care over the years also for the wonderful service St John and the Fire Service gave. A celebration of Kathy's life will held in the Anisy Funeral Home Chapel, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 1.00pm.

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home

Greymouth



