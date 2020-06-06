GILLESPIE,
Kathleen Alma (Kath):
On May 31, 2020, passed away at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Ross, much loved mother of Robert, Kathie, Brent, and Philip, and mother-in-law of Kerensa, Mike, Nancy, and Mark. Cherished gran of Chris, Vaughan, Nick, Shaun, Kayla, Anne, and Alyse, and adored great-gran of Kayla, Dakota, Connor, Bella, Zara, Kohen, and Evie. Loved sister, aunty, and a special friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Kath Gillespie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with family wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020