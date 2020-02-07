GIBSON, Kathleen Marion:
On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, peacefully, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas, dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law to the late David, Judy and the late Ross Gillan (Arrowtown), Debbie and Pete Searle (Christchurch), Kathryn Gibson (Kaiapoi), Melanie and Mark Roberts (Mandeville). Dearly loved Nana to Scott, Thomas and Emily; Tim and Emma, Phil and Mel, Juliette and Shannon; Gabriela and Stuwie, Declan; Hannah and James, James and Rebbekah, Rebekah, and Joshua, and adoring Great-Nana to Archer. A Memorial Service will be held in Cromwell and Districts Presbyterian Church, on Monday, February 10, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dunstan Hospital are kindly accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 2 Douglas Avenue, Arrowtown 9302.
Published in The Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020