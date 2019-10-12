GARRAWAY,
Kathleen Margaret:
On October 11, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved wife of the late David Garraway. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Denis, Lynette and John, Wayne and Debbie, Dianne and Kevin. Special Nana to Ricky, Kane, Chantal, Luke, Christian, Aimee, Sam, Anna, David, Emma, Travis, Jackson, and partners. Wonderful great-Nana to Reuben, Toby, Joseph, Hannah, Lucas, Jordan, Blaze, Sapphira, Jett, Lucia, Sawyer, Pippa, Evelyn, Hunter, and Fraser.
"Gone to be with David and eldest daughter, Lesley, and all those she loved and lost in her lifetime."
Messages to the Garraway Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Donations to Age Concern Canterbury would be appreciated and maybe made online at bit.ly/kmgarraway1110 A service to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, on Wednesday, October 16, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019