FRASER, Kathleen Charlotte
(Thomson, nee Kerr):
1934 - 2020
Died peacefully on September 8, 2020. Loved wife of the late Bill Fraser. Devoted and loving mother, mother-in-law, Nana, and Great-Nana of Kelvan and Shirley Smith, Andrew and Alison, Charlie and Esther Smith, Philippa and Miles, Florence and Olive Andrews, Gary and Deb, Jack and Laura, Oscar, Mack, Isaac and Laurena, Victoria, Joaquin, Mila. Judd, Jess and Arthur Thomson (Melbourne), Donald Thomson and Lee Townsend, Kerry and Luke, D'Arcy and Caroline, Archie and Eva Thomson. Sincere thanks for the outstanding care and love provided by Dr Phil Jacobs and the staff at Park Lane Retirement Village. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- 21 Scarborough Road, Christchurch. A Private Cremation has been held at Kath's request. A Memorial Service will be held once travel and number restrictions are lifted. No flowers, by request. Donations in memory of Kath to St John would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020