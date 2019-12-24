FOWLER, Kathleen (Kathy):
Passed away in Christchurch, on December 22, 2019, aged 65 years. Loved partner of Jimmy; loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Kate, and Michael and Bridgie; loved nana of Lily, Harry, Pippa, Angus, and Mae. Loved sister and sister- in-law of Margaret (deceased), Mary and Kevin, and Louise and Nick, loved by her nieces and nephews, and respected by the Bell family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kathy Fowler, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Kathy's life will be held in The Old Stone House, Cracroft, 30 Shalamar Drive, Cashmere, (parking available on-site), on Friday, December 27, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 24, 2019