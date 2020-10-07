Kathleen EMERY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen EMERY.
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

EMERY, Kathleen:
Of Burkes Pass NZ and Dayton Ohio USA, passed away on September 18, 2020, at Timaru Hospice, aged 72. Her husband of fifty years, John Emery and friends surrounded her. A celebration of her life will be held at their home in Burkes Pass, 2054 Fairlie Tekapo Highway, on Saturday, October 17, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Burkes Pass Heritage Trust or the Hospice South Canterbury, would be appreciated and may be made at the celebration.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.