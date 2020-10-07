EMERY, Kathleen:
Of Burkes Pass NZ and Dayton Ohio USA, passed away on September 18, 2020, at Timaru Hospice, aged 72. Her husband of fifty years, John Emery and friends surrounded her. A celebration of her life will be held at their home in Burkes Pass, 2054 Fairlie Tekapo Highway, on Saturday, October 17, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Burkes Pass Heritage Trust or the Hospice South Canterbury, would be appreciated and may be made at the celebration.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020