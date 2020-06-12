DOYLE, Kathleen Mary:
Kathleen passed peacefully while praying the rosary with her family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Hoon Hay House, aged 83 years. Beloved sister of Ellen Doyle and daughter of Nora (nee Scannell) and Felix Doyle (both deceased) (of Timaru). Kathleen was an intelligent, witty, passionate staff nurse and ward sister, gardener, film and cat lover, dear cousin and kind friend. Special thanks to the staff of Hoon Hay House for their love and care of Kathleen. Messages may be addressed to the Doyle family. c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Monday, June 15, at 11.00am. The Rosary will be held at the Church, on Sunday at 3.00pm. Viewing from 2.00pm.
Rest in Peace
Published in The Press from June 12 to June 13, 2020