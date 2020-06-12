Kathleen DOYLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen DOYLE.
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
70 Spencer Street
Addington, Christchurch
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 14, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
70 Spencer Street
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
70 Spencer Street
Addington, Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

DOYLE, Kathleen Mary:
Kathleen passed peacefully while praying the rosary with her family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Hoon Hay House, aged 83 years. Beloved sister of Ellen Doyle and daughter of Nora (nee Scannell) and Felix Doyle (both deceased) (of Timaru). Kathleen was an intelligent, witty, passionate staff nurse and ward sister, gardener, film and cat lover, dear cousin and kind friend. Special thanks to the staff of Hoon Hay House for their love and care of Kathleen. Messages may be addressed to the Doyle family. c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Monday, June 15, at 11.00am. The Rosary will be held at the Church, on Sunday at 3.00pm. Viewing from 2.00pm.
Rest in Peace

logo
Published in The Press from June 12 to June 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.